YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Yorktown is celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory with Yorktown Day.

On Oct. 19, 1781, British troops under General Charles Cornwallis surrendered to American and French troops, a decisive victory that effectively won America’s war for independence.

To celebrate, Yorktown will hold a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street. There are also several other events planned, including tours.

