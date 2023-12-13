YORK COUNTY (WAVY) — York-Poquoson sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say shot at an occupied vehicle.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 100 block of Rivermeade Court, in the Yorktown area, for reports that a man shot at an occupied vehicle.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a 27-year-old woman and her two children, an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old, inside the vehicle. All three were inside when the suspect shot at the car, officials say. No one was hurt.

Deputies say they found at least three bullet hole in the car.

After collecting evidence and interviewing a witness, investigators obtained warrants for Domonique Marcell Mills, 28, who they identified as the shooter.

Mills last known address was the 4700 Block of Marshall Avenue, Newport News, and he has been charges with the following:

3 charges of abduction ( Felony)

3 charges of attempted maiming (Felony)

3 charges of use or display firearm in committing a felony (Felony)

Reckless handling of a firearm ( Class 1 Misdemeanor)

Destruction of property (Felony)

Shooting at an occupied vehicle (Felony)

Willfully discharge firearm in a public place (Felony)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Felony)

13 felonies and 1 misdemeanor

Anyone with information on the suspects location should contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3621, 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or www.p3tips.com.