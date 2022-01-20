York High student charged after threatening to bomb other student’s home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have charged a 16-year-old student after they allegedly threatened to bomb another student’s home while on the school bus.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the threat was made by a York High School student and reported on Wednesday.

After the report was made, deputies, school resource officers and investigators compiled information and obtained a search warrant for the student’s home.

The search warrant was executed around 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities did not find any bomb-related materials.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of threats to bomb and then taken to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center in Williamsburg.

“As a reminder, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County School Division take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly. We ask that any threat or concern be reported directly to law enforcement (911),” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office continued: “Sheriff Diggs asks parents to please talk to your children and make sure they are aware that making threats can have serious consequences.”