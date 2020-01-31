York County man accused of sexually assaulting young girl multiple times over 3-year period

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A York County man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl under the age of 13 multiple times from 2014-2016.

David Lamar Martin, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of forcible sodomy and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The Williamsburg Police Department didn’t have many details in a press release, but said they were alerted about Martin back on January 5. Police say the alleged abuse happened in the 100 block of Mimosa Drive in Williamsburg, and the victim was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents.

Martin was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.