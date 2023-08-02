YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Fire and Life Safety responded to house fire in the Seaford area of York County around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Upon arriving, rescue units found the exterior of a detached garage on fire and smoke arising from the second floor. All occupants were reportedly already out of the building. One of them had been rescued from the upper floor by a family member.

The fire crew got to work on taming the fire, and it was deemed under control shortly after. After the fire was put out, units remained on the scene to conduct overhaul.

None of the occupants nor firefighters were injured. The exact cause is currently being investigated. The Newport News Fire Department provided fire station coverage.