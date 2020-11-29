Wreaths Across America local group needs help with sponsors, donations

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook saying the local Wreaths Across America fundraising group needs help this year.

The goal is to raise enough money to purchase 2,000 Veterans Wreaths which will be placed on veteran’s graves in nine different cemeteries in Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank counties.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at noon. The cemetery is located at 405 E. Church Street in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

“Please help us honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting your family and friends to attend with you.”

The deadline for online contributions is Friday, Dec. 4. To honor a local veteran, click here.

The post says that if prompted, use the Richard Trike Amick (VA0257) fundraising group ID, and support Wreaths Across America-New Hollywood Cemetery when sponsoring a wreath.

For more information, click here.