World’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

A general view shows the 516 Arouca Bridge, the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge with a length of 516 metres and a height of 175 metres, in Arouca in northern Portugal on April 29, 2021. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

AROUCA, Portugal (WCMH) — The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opened in Portugal on Thursday.

The 516 Arouca Bridge stretches nearly a third of a mile 570 feet above the Paiva River in northern Portugal’s Arouca Geopark and is held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, according to Reuters.

Crossing the bridge is not for the faint of heart: It wobbles a bit with each step and you can see through the metal grid pathway to the river below.

Reuters reports that the bridge took around two years and $2.8 million to build. According to Five Star Portugal, which showcases architectural design, construction started in 2017 and finished last July.

“Due to deployment difficulties and unforeseen geological problems, there was a need to change the location of the bridge, delaying construction,” according to statements on the site.

Locals are hoping thrill-seekers visiting the bridge will revive tourism in the area post-pandemic.

“We hope that this bridge will further enhance the economic activity of this region, namely within the Arouca municipality,” said Five Star Portugal. “These projects have proven to be strategic for the promotion and preservation of Paiva river, including the safeguard of the biodiversity of all the region.”

Starting Monday, anyone can book a visit to the bridge.