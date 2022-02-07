Widespread flooding forces Puerto Rico to close schools

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dozens of schools in Puerto Rico closed on Monday following torrential rains that caused widespread flooding and several landslides across the U.S. Caribbean territory over the weekend.

The severe weather also knocked over several trees and forced authorities to close various main roads, with more than a dozen people remaining in shelters after their homes flooded.

Up to six inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell in less than six hours in some places, said Nino Correa, commissioner for the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration.

Toa Alta, a town in Puerto Rico’s northern region, received the most rain with nearly 16 inches (41 centimeters) over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan.

Flooding along coastal areas was worsened by large waves of up to 13 feet (four meters) hitting the island’s north coast on Saturday and Sunday.