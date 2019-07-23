We’re one year away from the Tokyo Olympics

(WAVY/NBC) — This week marks one year until the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tokyo is hosting the Olympic Games for the first time since 1964.

Organizers say preparations for the summer games are right on track. Construction for all venues is on schedule.

Domestic sales are already exceeding expectations, with more than 3 million tickets sold in the first phase.

Test events are now underway and final preparations are being made.

The Olympic Games start July 24, 2020 right here on WAVY TV 10.

