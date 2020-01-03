Virginia’s US legislators, presidential candidates react to US airstrike that killed top Iranian general

In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. Sanders’ campaign said Wednesday the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and that he’s canceling events and appearances “until further notice.” (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Virginia’s top elected officials in Washington and candidates for president are responding after a deadly airstrike ordered by President Trump killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed early Friday at Baghdad’s international airport, raising already heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Here are the responses so far:

U.S. legislators from Virginia

Senator Tim Kaine (D)

“As I have warned for years, Trump’s decision to tear up a diplomatic deal that was working and resume escalating aggressions with Iran has brought us to the brink of another war in the Middle East. Qassim Suleimani was a despicable killer, but this drastic escalation of hostilities — waging a military attack on Iraqi soil over the objections of that country and without congressional authorization — will increase the threat to American troops, diplomats, and families in the region. Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign has made the region less stable, divided us from key allies, and is driving our adversaries together. Congress must act to stop President Trump from entangling America in yet another unnecessary war in the Middle East.”

Congressman Bobby Scott (D- Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District)

“The airstrike authorized last night by the President that killed a high-level Iranian military official has significantly escalated tensions between the United States and Iran to dangerous levels. I will reserve judgment as to whether or not this was a proportional response until Congress has received a full briefing by the Trump Administration. However, I remain very concerned when any president takes such serious military action against another nation without first consulting Congress and without an Authorization for Use of Military Force. It is important that the Administration immediately present to Congress all the information it relied on to justify this airstrike, as well as its strategy as to how it intends to address this situation moving forward.”

Presidential candidates

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont)

Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.



Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 3, 2020

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts)

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg:

Statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/NIiDJSOjZy — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 3, 2020

WAVY will update this list as more responses come in from elected officials.