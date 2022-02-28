Virginia man watches as first Ukrainian refugees arrive in Dresden; some still trapped as Russia invades

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — European countries are starting to welcome the first Ukrainian refugees as people flee the conflict-torn country.

Seth Middlecoop, a native of Smithfield, Virginia, was in Dresden, Germany, on Sunday as the very first refugees arrived. He says the city welcomed them with open arms. People filled the city streets decked out in Ukraine’s colors of blue and yellow, holding signs, singing songs and giving speeches.

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

Demonstrations in Germany show solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Seth Middlecoop)

“It was just really beautiful to see everyone come together and show solidarity to a country most people have probably never been in,” said Middlecoop. “There were choirs, local choirs singing in solidarity to support the Ukrainian movement to fight this Russian aggression.”

Middlecoop has lived in Germany since 2018 as he works on a graduate degree in international relations. He was able to connect 10 On Your Side with some of his Ukrainian friends who are trapped in the country.

BELOW: Smithfield man living in Dresden describes outpouring of support as Ukrainians seek safety in Germany.

Anastasiia Voskresenka lives in Kyiv with her husband and their 3-year-old daughter. She told us about the very first night as Russian troops invaded.

“At 5 a.m., I woke up because I heard the bomb explosions,” said Voskresenka. “Soon after, like 10 or 15 minutes, I heard the second explosion. After that, I decided to wake up my husband and decide what we are going to do.”

They decided to leave immediately. After quickly throwing clothes in suitcases, they headed to the bus stop because train tickets were sold out.

“As soon as we arrived to the bus station, is the horrible situation, like thousands of people they were trying to get into the bus. But they couldn’t,” said Voskresenka. “People were smashing each other, hitting, and it was just disastrous. It was the first day of the war, nobody knew, So people were just panicking and running around.”

BELOW: Extended interview with Anastasiia Voskresenka

They eventually made it to safety and are now staying with relatives in western Ukraine. They want to go to Poland but with their young daughter, Voskresenka said it’s nearly impossible. Her husband is part of the Ukrainian IT team, fighting Russian cyberattacks.

“We used to be scared but now, our nervous system, have already got used to that,” explained Voskresenka, saying her mother who stayed behind in Kyiv can now sleep through the bombing.

“The most horrible thing is the child. I wish she had never experienced that because she’s just 3 years old and she has already know what the world is,” she added.

10 On Your Side also spoke with Victoria Zakusylo, who is stuck in her hometown of Sumy, Ukraine, which lies just 35 kilometers from the Russian border. Sumy was one of the first towns the Russians invaded.

Sumy remains in Ukrainian control but the Russians are there. Russian tanks fill the streets around her home. Street fighting still happens frequently in Sumy.

“My hands began to tremble with fear, really. Yesterday afternoon, I heard machine guns and after two or three explosions, not far from my house because the glass in the windows trembled.” Victoria Zakusylo

As 10 On Your Side was interviewing Zakusylo via Zoom video call, she heard what sounded like an explosion.

She says many locals have joined the territorial defense, picking up arms to fight back.

“We believe in our army and we believe in our armed forces, but it’s unbearably painful to live this experience of war in 2022,” she said.

BELOW: Extended interview with Victoria Zakusylo.

Elena Pislari also joined our conversation. She lives in Stuttgart, Germany, now but still has family in Crimea.

She says she would like western leaders to unite more than they are currently doing.

“Because they have way more political power than they think they do,” explained Pislari. “If they unite it will be a faster way to get some kind of an end to this.”

And for the average Americans who would like to help, Zakusylo and Voskresenka agree right now the best support is awareness and prayer.

“Support us with words. Share the information. Just pray for Ukraine. It’s most important for us just to know that we are not alone that all the world knows about it, about Ukraine.”

They also added a boycott of Russian vodka wouldn’t hurt, either.