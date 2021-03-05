Violent Senegal protests supporting opposition leader kill 1

A demonstrator waves a Senegalese national flag during protests in support of main opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Sonko was arrested Wednesday on charges of disturbing the public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police while he was heading to the court to face rape charges. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Black smoke rose as young people took to the streets again Friday in Senegal in support of the country’s main opposition leader, who was detained Wednesday. At least one person has been killed.

The unrest this week in the capital, Dakar, was the worst seen in years in a country known for its stability.

Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds throwing objects at security forces and setting tires on fire near the tribunal where Ousmane Sonko was reportedly set to testify. Armored vehicles were in the streets, which cleared for Friday afternoon prayers.

One person was killed Thursday as police clashed with protesters in Bignona town in the southern Casamance region, according to local reports.

The demonstrations began before Sonko’s appearance in court on rape charges Wednesday. He was detained on the way to the courthouse and arrested for disturbing public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police who were blocking unauthorized protests.

Since then, the protests have grown. Several stores belonging to a major grocery chain, Auchan, have been looted and burned, as well as Total gas stations, in what appeared to be attacks on French-owned interests. Demonstrators also attacked radio station Rfm and government newspaper Le Soleil.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the government condemned the violence and said “the instigators, perpetrators and accomplices will be sought and prosecuted in accordance with the law.” Authorities suspended two private television stations for 72 hours, accusing Sen TV and Walf TV of inciting public disorder for showing content that “explicitly or implicitly defended violence.”

The 46-year-old Sonko, who placed third in the 2019 election, was accused of rape last month by an employee at a beauty salon. He was summoned to appear in court for questioning after his parliamentary immunity was lifted last week.

Sonko has been a strong opponent of President Macky Sall since 2012 and is popular with the country’s youth. Sonko and his supporters have said the charges are politically motivated, and they accuse Sall of conspiring to undermine Sonko before the 2024 election.

Amnesty International condemned what it called arbitrary arrests of opponents and activists, and called on authorities to respect the freedom of peaceful assembly.” It accused authorities of stopping Sonko’s convoy and firing tear gas to disperse his supporters.

The rights group also called for the charges of disturbing public order and unauthorized demonstration against Sonko to be dropped, “and, as long as these are the only charges justifying his detention, he must be immediately released” along with three of his bodyguards.