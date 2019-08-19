VIDEO: Men rescue a wheelchair-bound girl who fell off a dock in Caribbean

World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Two men in the U.S. Virgin Islands are being hailed as heroes for jumping in two save a young, handicapped woman who fell into the water.

Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced to action when the girl, in a wheelchair, rolled off a dock in Saint Thomas, Monday.

Video of the rescue was posted on social media.

The men used a life ring to keep her afloat, and worked together with several people on the dock using a rope to pull her to safety.

The unnamed girl was a passenger on board the Carnival Cruise ship Fascination, which had stopped in Saint Thomas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories