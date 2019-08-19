VIDEO: Men rescue a wheelchair-bound girl who fell off a dock in Caribbean

(CNN) — Two men in the U.S. Virgin Islands are being hailed as heroes for jumping in two save a young, handicapped woman who fell into the water.

Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced to action when the girl, in a wheelchair, rolled off a dock in Saint Thomas, Monday.

Video of the rescue was posted on social media.

The men used a life ring to keep her afloat, and worked together with several people on the dock using a rope to pull her to safety.

The unnamed girl was a passenger on board the Carnival Cruise ship Fascination, which had stopped in Saint Thomas.