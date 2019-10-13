Video: Giant Panda gives birth to twin cubs at China breeding center

(NBC) — A Giant Panda Saturday gave birth to twin cubs at a breeding base in southwest China.

Twin male cubs were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Their mother was described by staff at the research base as an “experienced mother.”

The delivery was smooth and she immediately grasped and licked the babies, the base said.

A total of 11 cubs have been born at the base this year.

The number of captive pandas stood at 548 globally as of November last year.

Fewer than 2,000 pandas live in the wild.