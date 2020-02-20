1  of  32
Venezuelan police search home of detained uncle of Guaidó

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after the relative was arrested on his return with Guaidó to Venezuela.

On Twitter, Guaidó described the search of Juan José Márquez’s home as another act of persecution by a “cowardly dictatorship” that will not deter the opposition movement.

An Associated Press journalist saw a police vehicle parked in front of the Caracas apartment building where Márquez lives. An officer in a black mask later drove off in the vehicle.

Márquez traveled to Venezuela with Guaidó, who had completed an international tour in which he sought support for the opposition’s campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Márquez was promptly arrested and accused of transporting explosives, an allegation that Guaidó has dismissed as absurd.

