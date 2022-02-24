VB-based organization aiding Ukrainians after Russian attack

Debris from a home and a burned car in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing is in Ukraine giving emergency relief to people in the cities of Kyiv and Krasnohorivka following a Russian attack.

Late Wednesday night — which was early Thursday morning in Ukraine — America received news that Russia has invaded Ukraine. Sounds of explosions rang out and smoke billowed in several cities, killing more than 130 people.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced additional sanctions that aimed to punish Russia and President Vladimir Putin for what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine.

Operation Blessing staff in multiple locations reported the sounds of explosions this morning, the nonprofit said in a news release. Between Operation Blessing and its parent organization, the Christian Broadcasting Network, they have been in the conflict zone of eastern Ukraine since 2014.

The humanitarian organization then deployed teams and started distributing hundreds of food kits and thousands of bottles of water.

As of 5 p.m. eastern time, Operation Blessing had already given out more than 600 food kits; each can feed an average-sized family for seven to 10 days.

This week, the nonprofit also bought 20 generators and fuel to bring power to communities where electricity is disconnected. One of those already has gone to a church that will help people charge their phones.

Operation Blessing has run a food program serving more than 60 children and adults each month close to the eastern front line in Ukraine.

“There is great need for food, water, fuel and medications throughout Ukraine, as supplies were already running short in anticipation of the invasion,” said Gordon Robertson, president of Operation Blessing. “There’s no doubt that the military operations that began today will cripple supply chains, so the situation is dire. Thanks to the generous support from Operation Blessing’s donors, we have been able to stockpile emergency supplies for the short term, but more help will be greatly needed in the weeks and months to come.”

“Operation Blessing is committed to staying in Ukraine and helping the Ukrainian people for as long as possible. We continue to pray for the people of Ukraine,” added Robertson.