US plane carrying COVID aid lands in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (AP) — Another U.S. Air Force plane carrying essential aid to help India battle an explosion of COVID-19 infections arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The plane brought an oxygen generator donated by the State of California, more than 280,000 rapid diagnostic tests, and more than 1.3 million N95 masks.

This was the sixth aid plane to arrive from the U.S. since late April.

According to U.S. AID, India is set to receive more than $100 million worth of aid and essential supplies from the U.S. to fight the pandemic.

India is experiencing a vast coronavirus outbreak, with 382,315 new confirmed cases and 3,780 reported deaths in the last 24 hours, in what is widely believed to be an undercount.

Several foreign countries including the U.S., U.K., and Singapore have sent aid to India so far.