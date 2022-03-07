Ukrainian Red Cross warns of fake accounts asking for donations

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the American Red Cross are warning residents of fake accounts on social media asking for donations amid the Russian attacks in Ukraine.
In an online thread Monday, the American Red Cross listed several accounts posing as the Ukrainian Red Cross seeking donations for victims affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.
“Please only follow their verified account for accurate information,” the online post said referring to the legitimate and verified account for Ukrainian Red Cross who was quick to echo the statements while asking people to be wary of the fake accounts.
On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks following failed attempts for civilian evacuations in Ukraine over the weekend.
To donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross, CLICK HERE.
