Ukraine leader: predecessor trying to derail peace process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during talks with journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Ukrainian President is holding an all-day “media marathon” in a Kyiv food court amid growing questions about his actions as president. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday accused his predecessor of fomenting protests to derail the peace process in the east and said talks with Russia are the only way to end the war there.

Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday that Petro Poroshenko, who lost his re-election bid in April, is “pushing” people to protest against a withdrawal of heavy weaponry in the separatist-held east. Zelenskiy expressed hope that Ukrainians would back him in his efforts to end the long-simmering conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

“He is against the pullback and he thinks that he can spearhead another Maidan,” Zelenskiy said, referring to Kyiv’s main square, which was the site of months-long opposition protests in 2013-2014 that eventually propelled Poroshenko to power. “We want to end this war. I don’t think the previous government had quite the same desire.”

Ukraine, along with Moscow and Russia-backed separatists, signed an accord last week on a local election and weaponry pullback in the east, paving the way for a much-anticipated summit with the leaders of Russia, Germany and France. The opposition and Poroshenko said these steps are too much of a concession to Russia.

The planned weaponry withdrawal by both government forces and the separatists was due to begin on Monday but was delayed because of shelling from both sides. On top of that, several dozen far-right activists and veterans arrived in the area on Wednesday, threatening to hamper the disengagement.

Zelenskiy on Thursday accused not only the separatists but also the veterans of derailing the peace efforts.

“As long as different people from both sides who don’t want the disengagement keeping coming there and do the random shooting, there won’t be any pullback,” he said.

Asked about the details of a political settlement as well as conditions for holding the local vote in the east, Zelenskiy said details including control over the Russian-Ukrainian border will be discussed at the four-way summit with Russia, France and Germany.

A comedian with no political experience who defeated Poroshenko by a landslide in April, Zelenskiy said he was open to the idea of sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin one-on-one despite an overwhelming view that Putin, a shrewd politician, will wrap Zelenskiy around his little finger and get him to offer unacceptable concessions.

Russia has been propping up the rebels in Ukraine’s industrial heartland since 2014 with funds, weapons and sometimes troops that would cross over into Ukraine for crucial offensives against Ukrainian government forces. Russia vehemently denies that it is party to the Ukrainian conflict, insisting that the separatists are acting independently.