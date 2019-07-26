Ukraine full results: president’s party has solid majority

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, center, reacts with his team as they look at the election results at his party’s headquarters after a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Zelenskiy’s party took the largest share of votes in the country’s snap parliamentary election, an exit poll showed Sunday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

MOSCOW (AP) — Full results from Ukraine’s parliamentary election Friday gave the party of the country’s president 254 of the 424 seats in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Central Elections Commission issued the final tally from the July 21 election that showed the Servant of the People party winning a sizable majority.

The party takes its name from the television sitcom that propelled its star, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, into the presidency.

When Zelenskiy took office in May, the Rada was dominated by his opponents and he called early elections in hope of getting a majority.

None of the new Servant of the People lawmakers has previous experience in parliament. The Interfax news agency reports the party is ordering them to attend a week of intensive economics instruction.

A Russia-friendly party led by a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin placed a distant second in the election. Three other parties tallied enough votes to obtain parliament seats.