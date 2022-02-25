Ukraine defense ministry tells residents to use Molotov cocktails in Kyiv

The wreckage of a vehicle lies on a road after a skirmish between Ukrainian forces and a Russian raiding party in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

(The Hill) – Ukraine’s defense ministry is telling residents to make Molotov cocktails and firebombs to help fight back in Kyiv as Russian forces close in on the capital city.

In a Facebook post, the agency warned citizens they need to be ready to fight if Russian forces get into the city, BBC reported.

Residents need to “inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails [firebombs] and neutralise the enemy.”

Hundreds of people died after the first day of war between Russia and Ukraine, with intelligence saying Ukraine’s resistance was much better than expected. 

Ukraine has barred men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country in order to have more people to fight in the military.

As Russian troops close in on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has intelligence that he is Russia’s number one target with his family close behind.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for peace but said Ukraine will defend itself and not concede territory to Russia.

He has also called out the international community for not doing more to help protect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

