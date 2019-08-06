Ugandan activist Bobi Wine condemns killing of his follower

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan musician and opposition leader Bobi Wine is urging police to investigate the death of one of his supporters who died from injuries sustained during torture by unknown abductors.

Wine said the victim, an entertainer whose stage name was Zigy Wyne, was missing an eye and two fingers when he was found dumped outside a hospital. He was hospitalized for a week before his death Sunday.

Wine’s statement said that supporters of his People Power movement have been targeted by state agents.

Joel Ssenyonyi, a spokesman for People Power, said Tuesday that until police find contrary evidence the group presumes the torture was politically motivated.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told reporters that police are investigating and urged the victim’s relatives to provide information to authorities.