Tsunami warning issued after 7.5 earthquake off Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

SAND POINT, Alaska (NewsNation Now) — A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska, including Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, which are sparsely populated.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 7.4 magnitude.

If you are in a tsunami warning area, you should evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building based on your situation.

Read more information from tsunami.gov.

Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.