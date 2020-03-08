Today is International Women’s Day!

The United States Women’s National Team celebrates with the trophy after they beat Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Sunday marks “International Women’s Day,” so pay a little extra love and attention to the ladies in your life.

International Women’s Day is celebrated in countries all around the world each year on March 8.

This year’s theme is “Each for Equal.”

The International Women’s Organization says the message is simple, each and every one of us can chose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women’s achievements.

By doing all that you are helping to create a gender equal world.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for more than a century. The first International Women’s gathering took place in 1911.

According to the National Day Calendar, only .2 % of the United States Congress consisted of women just over 100 years ago. Fast forward to the year 2020 and women hold 23.7% of the U.S. Congressional seats. There’s still a long way to go.

To observe International Women’s Day, you can:

Attend a lecture, seminar or festival

Organize an event

Speak or perform at a local fundraiser

Participate in a march for women’s equal rights

Learn about the women who paved the way for many of the rights and freedoms we have today

Become involved in your local, state or national political system

Invite others to join you, including other women, sons, brothers, sisters, and daughters

Share your job skills at a local career fair

Celebrate all month long. It’s also National Women’s History Month

Hampton Fire and Rescue got in on the celebration to show off some off the brave women in their department.