The Latest: Arizona reports 20% increase in deaths this year

A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The country has the fourth-most deaths in the world and the third-most cases, with over 2.7 million, including more than 64,000 new infections reported Wednesday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

PHOENIX — Arizona has reported a 20% increase in deaths in the first seven months of this year.

Public health experts say not all have been directly linked to the coronavirus. They say possible explanations include overdoses and suicides by those struggling with isolation or unemployment during the pandemic.

Other possibilities are patients succumbing to chronic diseases after postponing hospital visits because of fears about contracting the virus there. Or deaths from Arizona’s regular flu season in October to April.

A more complete understanding is expected after health officials review death certificates.

TOPEKA, Kan. — The largest school district in Kansas moved classes online for its middle and high-schoolers while public health officials in Topeka imposed stricter crowd size limits to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Wichita school district, with more than 50,000 students, will give the parents of elementary students the option of taking classes in person or online. But older students will be online only when classes begin Sept. 8, the district’s board of education decided Thursday in a 5-2 vote.

The district also is the latest to cancel sports and extracurricular activities. Wyandotte County called off football, volleyball and soccer, as well as marching band, last week. And the Shawnee Mission School District, which is the state’s third largest with 27,000 students, decided to suspend sports and extracurricular activities starting Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 1,077 coronavirus cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also, the health department and the state Department of Education announced Friday a plan that provides public school teachers and school support staff with free coronavirus testing in their areas.

Gov. Kevin Stitt in July issued an executive order for the state health and education departments to develop a plan for teachers to be tested monthly for the virus.

Oklahoma has reported 51,746 coronavirus cases and 715 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations remain above a threshold.

The Republican governor says the state has sufficient ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. He also says the number of people being admitted to hospitals is stabilizing.

Little spoke at the Idaho Foodbank in Boise, where he emphasized the need to support food banks during the pandemic when many people have lost jobs.

Idaho had more than 29,000 coronavirus infections and 297 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

LARAMIE, Wyo. —Officials say the University of Wyoming has reported 61 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The university tested more than 10,000 students and staffers ahead of the fall semester, which is scheduled to begin on Monday. Out of the 61 confirmed cases reported Thursday, 46 are still active and 15 people have recovered. Two of the 46 active cases are students who were living in the dorms. They have since been isolated.

Other students who were in close contact with the infected students are required to quarantine for 14 days. Eight of the active cases are university employees who live off campus. The final 36 of the active cases are students who live off campus, many of whom officials say don’t live in Laramie.

LONDON — The head of the World Health Organization says he hopes the world can end the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years — less time than it took for the 1918 flu pandemic to be stopped.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described COVID-19 as a “once-in-a-century health crisis” and says while globalization had allowed the virus to spread quicker than the flu did in 1918, there was also now the technology to stop it that hadn’t been available a century ago.

“We hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years, especially if we can pool our efforts,” he said Friday.

WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan noted the 1918 pandemic hit the globe in three distinct waves and that the second wave, which started during the fall of 1918, was the most devastating.

“This virus is not displaying a similar wave-like pattern,” he said. “When the virus is not under control, it jumps straight back up.” Ryan adds while pandemic viruses often settle into a seasonal pattern, that didn’t appear to be the case for the coronavirus.

Currently, there are more than 22 million confirmed global cases and more than 795,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The United States leads the world with 5.6 million confirmed cases and more than 174,000 deaths.

NEW YORK — As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll.

Half the dead were people of color — Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and Asian Americans. That’s according to an analysis of government data by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization.

People of color make up just under 40% of the U.S. population but accounted for approximately 52% of all the “excess deaths” above normal through July.

At that time, the official death toll in the U.S. from COVID-19 was about 150,000. It has since increased to more than 174,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan appeals court says Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declarations and orders to curb the coronavirus clearly fall within the scope of her legal powers.

The court in a 2-1 ruling Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led Legislature. The decision is expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The judges denied GOP lawmakers’ contention that a 1945 law only lets a governor indefinitely extend emergencies that are local, not statewide, in nature.

Also Friday, Michigan was approved by the federal government to provide an additional $300 weekly benefit to 910,000 unemployed residents.

ROME — Italy is nearing 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases for the first time since May.

The Health Ministry says another 947 infections and nine deaths were recorded in the past day. Most of the new infections are among Italians returning from summertime travel and discovered because of beefed-up testing nationwide.

The ministry’s weekly report indicated the average age of those infected is now 30, down from the high 60s during the peak of the epidemic. There are more than 1,000 active clusters.

The report called the sustained increase in infections in the past three weeks “progressive worsening” and urged discipline in wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands.

Italy, the onetime European epicenter, has confirmed 257,065 cases and 35,427 deaths.

LONDON — The British government says the current ban on evictions would be extend by four weeks to Sept. 20.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced the extension Friday. Once the ban ends, landlords will be required to give tenants a six-month notice of an eviction to ensure tenants aren’t homeless during the winter months.

Renters were first given protection from eviction in March, when the government issued a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Charities have warned of a looming crisis, with the potential for tens of thousands to lose their homes after the pandemic triggered Britain’s deepest recorded economic slump.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 3 in a lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order that schools return to classroom learning.

The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District are requesting a temporary injunction to block enforcement of the Republican governor’s mandate. If granted, school districts would have authority to decide whether to move to 100% remote learning and not face retaliation from the state.

Reynolds has said school districts must provide at least 50% in-person instruction or face consequences. Only if the local positivity rate reaches 15% during a 14-day period can schools seek a waiver to move to remote learning for two weeks at a time — a threshold far higher than what experts say is safe.

Some school districts will begin in-person instruction by next week. Others, like Iowa City, have delayed their start dates until September.

The Iowa Department of Public Health daily count shows 54,653 positive cases, an increase of 823 in the past 24 hours. Five additional deaths brings the state total to 1,017.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had 2,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in children ages 5 to 18 during the past two weeks, according to state data.

So far, 131 of Tennessee’s roughly 140 public schools have restarted, with 129 districts operating or planning to run on a hybrid model. Most of those are opening in person with a virtual option, according to Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Eighteen districts are operating fully remotely, and nine individual schools were closed due to at least one COVID-19 case, Schwinn says.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee says his administration is asking federal officials how specific Tennessee can get in disclosing cases of COVID-19 in schools. School districts currently have the choice of releasing information on cases on their own.

Tennessee has nearly 1,500 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,832 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases Thursday comes from the state conducting 51,612 tests in the previous 24 hours. The state has confirmed 213,721 cases and 7,833 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from under 1 to older than 100. Public health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the statewide positivity rate during the last week was 4.4%.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The Cyprus education ministers says all public and private school students must wear a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Students return to classrooms on Sept. 7. Minister Prodromos Prodromou says mask wearing also will be mandatory for kindergarten and preschool kids, along with teachers and other school staff.

The maximum number of students in each classroom will be 25 and random coronavirus tests will be conducted on both students and teachers. Prodromou say classes could move online if there’s a spike in coronavirus infections inside schools.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has extended until Jan. 15, 2021, a ban on outdoor festivals, concerts and exhibitions in places without seating where social distancing rules can’t be enforced.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says parents who don’t want to follow his health mandate by requiring their children to wear masks when returning to school should keep them home.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Republican says students without face coverings should not return to classrooms and should instead take part in online school or homeschooling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The comments follow confirmation by Herbert’s office on Wednesday that K-12 students and staff who refuse to wear masks without a legitimate medical exemption can be charged with a misdemeanor under his mandate.

MADISON, Wis. — State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until Oct. 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month.

A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills. In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years. Last month the PSC voted to extend the moratorium to Sept. 1.

___