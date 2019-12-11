Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, youth climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a House Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittee hearing on climate change, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Thunberg, 16, of Sweden, who accused international leaders of ignoring the dangers of global warming in a speech shared around the world is joining young fellow activists in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 1, for a protest aimed at getting California out of the oil-drilling business. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (WAVY) — Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019.

The 16-year-old from Sweden is the youngest person to receive the distinction since the magazine began naming a Person of the Year in 1927. The magazine made the announcement Wednesday morning on the Today Show.

The title isn’t necessarily an honor or award, but recognizes the person who’s had the most influence in the news in the past year.

“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement,” TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said on the Today Show.

The other finalists for 2019 were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, the democracy protesters in Hong Kong and the anonymous whistleblower who helped spark the Trump impeachment inquiry.

“Her rise in influence has been really extraordinary, ” Felsenthal said. “She was a solo protester with a hand-painted sign 14 months ago. She’s now led millions of people around the world, 150 countries, to act on behalf of the planet, and she’s really been a key driver this year taking this issue from backstage to center.”

This breaking article will be updated.