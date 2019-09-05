South Africa shuts embassies in Nigeria amid violence

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  109
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Camden County Public Schools Centura College Chesapeake Campus Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Public Schools Chowan University Christ the King School Chrysler Museum of Art City of Hampton College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Exalt Church First Landing State Park Fortis College-Norfolk Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Langley Federal Credit Union Lawrence Academy London Bridge Trading Company Mathews County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Newport News Circuit Court Newport News JDR Court Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Shore Christian Academy Southampton Academy St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women TowneBank U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Young Musicians of Virginia

South Africa shuts embassies in Nigeria amid violence

World

by: KRISTA MAHR and SAM OLUKOYA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A bonfire is set outside Shoprite during a protest in Abuja, Nigeria Wednesday. Sept. 4, 2019. South African-owned businesses operating in Nigeria are being targeted with violence in retaliation for xenophobic attacks carried out against Africans working in South Africa. Police in South African arrested more than 100 people in five areas impacted by days of violence in Johannesburg and Pretoria. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria, underscoring the growing strain between Africa’s two largest economies after the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa., the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Thursday.

The department said while there had been “no direct physical threat” to any diplomats or staff, the situation remained “somewhat unpredictable” and there were sufficient safety concerns to close the offices in Lagos and Abuja on Tuesday.

On Sunday, violent mobs began looting and setting fire to foreign-owned businesses in several areas of Johannesburg and the South African capitol Pretoria. The unrest lasted for four days, with at least five people killed and more than 250 people arrested.

Outbreaks of violence against Nigerians and citizens of other African nations have regularly erupted in South Africa in recent years, with some South Africans accusing foreigners of peddling illegal drugs or taking jobs when official unemployment is nearly 30 percent.

The latest wave incensed Nigerian citizens and officials alike, with Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama calling the latest attacks “sickening.”

Nigeria subsequently recalled its High Commissioner to South Africa and boycotted a meeting of the World Economic Forum on Africa that is underway in Cape Town this week.

Nigerian airline Air Peace also offered to fly Nigerians wanting to leave South Africa back home, free of charge, on Friday.

South-African owned businesses in Nigeria have faced a wave of retaliatory violence, with branches of South African telecommunications giant MTN and supermarket chain Shoprite attacked and looted in several Nigerian cities.

Nigerian police say security has been ordered for foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses across Nigeria.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday that Nigeria needs to address the fact that some Nigerians are, in fact, involved in criminal activities in South Africa.

“This kind of assistance of ensuring such kind persons don’t come to our country would be of great assistance to our nation,” Pandor told local news station eNCA.

___

Olukoya reported from Lagos, Nigeria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

 

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10