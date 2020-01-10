Sen. Mark Warner says he still has many questions after killing of top Iran general

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Senator and Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Mark Warner says he has questions that he wants answered when it comes to tensions with Iran.

However, he says there’s no question that Qassem Soleimani was an enemy of the United States.

[He] was responsible for violence across the Middle East and the deaths of thousands of people, including hundreds of Americans. He should not be mourned,” Warner said in a statement. “I have no question and have accepted the fact that there was a real tangible threat. There still remains questions as to whether this threat was imminent enough to take this specific action.”

On Thursday, Warner went through a series of questions he has after the fact. That includes the question of why President Trump didn’t consult with Congress before taking serious action overseas.

“Not only because it’s constitutionally mandated, but also to make sure that Congress has the potential to buy in and maybe ask some of those hard questions that otherwise aren’t being asked,” said Warner.

Warner says 97 senators were briefed on Wednesday and 15 of his colleagues were able to ask questions.

“I hope the administration would do a better job of leaning forward and providing as much information as possible because there was no pre-consultation and this was all done after the fact. You have a lot of Democrats and Republicans alike who were not convinced of yesterday’s briefing.”

Warner says he commends the president for also addressing the public.

“I commend the president for at least finally coming forward yesterday,” said Warner. “I hope and pray that Iranian military actions, which appear to be somewhat tempered so far, are the last of the violence in the region.”

Here is the full statement: