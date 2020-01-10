Sen. Mark Warner says he still has many questions after killing of top Iran general

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Senator and Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Mark Warner says he has questions that he wants answered when it comes to tensions with Iran.
However, he says there’s no question that Qassem Soleimani was an enemy of the United States.
[He] was responsible for violence across the Middle East and the deaths of thousands of people, including hundreds of Americans. He should not be mourned,” Warner said in a statement. “I have no question and have accepted the fact that there was a real tangible threat. There still remains questions as to whether this threat was imminent enough to take this specific action.”
On Thursday, Warner went through a series of questions he has after the fact. That includes the question of why President Trump didn’t consult with Congress before taking serious action overseas.
“Not only because it’s constitutionally mandated, but also to make sure that Congress has the potential to buy in and maybe ask some of those hard questions that otherwise aren’t being asked,” said Warner.
Warner says 97 senators were briefed on Wednesday and 15 of his colleagues were able to ask questions.
“I hope the administration would do a better job of leaning forward and providing as much information as possible because there was no pre-consultation and this was all done after the fact. You have a lot of Democrats and Republicans alike who were not convinced of yesterday’s briefing.”
Warner says he commends the president for also addressing the public.
“I commend the president for at least finally coming forward yesterday,” said Warner. “I hope and pray that Iranian military actions, which appear to be somewhat tempered so far, are the last of the violence in the region.”
Here is the full statement:
“Qassem Soleimani was an enemy of the United States who was responsible for violence across the Middle East and the deaths of thousands of people, including hundreds of Americans. He should not be mourned.
“Presidential administrations of both parties have traditionally consulted with Congress before conducting strategically significant military actions, not only because it is constitutionally appropriate, and not only because doing so provides the opportunity to secure bipartisan congressional support – but also because that process allows for the airing of outside perspectives that might not otherwise be considered, and ensures that tough questions get answered.
“This is a situation that could easily and quickly escalate even further, and it is not clear that the Trump Administration has a plan to prevent another catastrophic war in the Middle East. We need to be prepared for the long-term potential consequences of this action, which include: counter-attacks on U.S. troops and personnel in the region; substantial harm to the ongoing fight against the remnants of ISIS; and ultimately, the possibility of reduced U.S. influence in the region, further empowering our adversaries to the detriment of U.S. national security and our allies in the Middle East.
“The Trump Administration must act with all due haste to protect U.S. military and diplomatic personnel and other Americans in the region.”– Sen. Mark Warner