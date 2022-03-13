Russian airstrike kills more than 30 near Poland border as lawmakers call for action from U.S.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — More than 30 people were killed in a Russian airstrike overnight. The attack was a bit too up close and personal for a delegation of U.S. lawmakers.

“It’s concerning,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said.

Portman and three of his Senate colleagues are in Poland, visiting Ukrainian refugees. Portman told CNN’s State of the Union, they were less than 20 miles away from a Russian airstrike, near the border of Poland.

“The people who were here on the border could hear it,” Portman said.

More than 30 people were killed in the attack and Portman says it’s time for the U.S. to help provide Ukraine with military jets, to fight back against the Russian assaults from the air.

“Whether it’s the missile attacks or the airplane attacks or their artillery, they want help,” Portman said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is traveling with Portman.

“I’d like to see the planes over there. But remember, things shift. As things become a target because there is so much public discussion about them, that can become an issue itself,” Klobuchar said.

But the President and the Defense Department say creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine could come with a high cost.

“It is combat. You have to be willing to shoot and to be shot at. President Biden has made it clear that U.S troops are not going to be fighting in Ukraine,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

On ABC’s This Week, Kirby said combat in the air over Ukraine would mean war with Russia.

“And there’s very little that you can see that would make sense for this war to be escalated between two nuclear powers,” Kirby said.

And on NBC’s Meet the Press, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S should remain focused on supporting the Ukraine Defense forces.

“What we will do is increase and intensify our efforts to supply Ukrainian defenders with the weapons and security assistance they need to defend themselves,” Sullivan said.

The Biden administration insists that the U.S. can continue to impose even more severe economic punishment on Russia, to completely isolate Putin and his rich Russian cronies.