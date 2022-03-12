Pres. Biden authorizes $200 million in military assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While the President spends the weekend at Camp David, the Vice President is returning from her trip to Poland. She says the U.S will do whatever it can to defend Ukraine.

“The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people and defense of the NATO alliance,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Just back from her trip to Ukraine’s neighbor and NATO ally Poland, Harris says what happens in Ukraine should matter to all Americans.

“When Democracy is threatened anywhere, it threatens us all…and the ocean that separates us will not leave us untouched by this aggression,” Harris said.

The White House adds that the President has authorized another $200 million in military assistance for Ukraine.

A bipartisan delegation of Senators is in Poland this weekend and reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Poland, Ukraine and other U.S. allies.

Speaking to the Democratic National Committee meeting in Washington, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) says so far the U.S. response to the Russian invasion is on target.

“We are so proud that President Biden has organized our allies in isolating Putin and his oil-garchs,” Markey said.

However, some Republicans continue to argue the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine.

And as Russian forces continue to drive toward the capital city of Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his troops have inflicted considerable losses on the Russian invaders. Zelensky vows Ukraine will continue to fight.

More than 2-million Ukrainian refugees have fled for their lives so–the majority to Poland. President Biden has promised to welcome those refugees who wish to come to the United States.