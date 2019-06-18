Photos: Sled dogs run through melting ice sheet in Greenland

GREENLAND (CNN) — Eight sled dogs walking on water.

That’s what it looks like at least in some gorgeous photos taken in northwest Greenland last week.

The photos show the dogs wading ankle-deep through a melting ice sheet.

But as beautiful as the photos are, the man who took them says this is a big problem.

Steffen Olsen, a scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute was on a routine mission to pick up oceanographic and weather monitoring tools that were put on the ice.

But with water covering the normally flat white sea ice, he couldn’t see them.

It’s early for what’s called “melt season” in Greenland — in line with scientists’ prediction that it’s going to be a record year for melting on the ice sheet.

Scientists say if these extreme melt seasons become the new norm, it could have cause a ripple effect around the world — especially for sea level rise.