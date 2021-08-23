Operation Blessing helping provide relief in Haiti

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads-based humanitarian organization is providing relief on the ground in Haiti.

Last week, Operation Blessing sent its disaster relief team to the epicenter of the earthquake to assess damage and to provide supplies to those in need.

“Our Lord told us too,” Jorge De La Rosa told 10 On Your Side last week. “We love everyone. We’re mobilizing every effort. Every strong point we’re mobilizing to give them the help.”

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14 killed more than 2,200 people in Haiti. The country then suffered flooding and mudslides due to Tropical Storm Grace days later.

De La Rosa says the country is struggling with water and lack of food.

“Some of the hospitals have been compromised after the hurricane and the storm. They’re in desperate need of food, water, and medical attention. I know they’re going to need the love of our Lord so we’re ready to give it to them,” De La Rosa said.

The organization had already deployed additional resources from its International Disaster Relief team which includes a third medical doctor, a clean water specialist/engineer.

“Water filtration system, some generators, some kitchens and shelters and cots, chlorine makers to not only clean homes but purify more water,” De La Rosa said about the supplies they brought.

Over the weekend, Operation Blessing distributed relief kits to the villages of Jantiyot and Maniche, which included food, laundry, and hygiene products.

Medical aid went to Sanatorium in Les Cayes and included items such as gloves, masks, antibacterial soap along with medical supplies such as pain medication, intravenous fluids, and amoxicillin to another hospital

This week, the organization is partnering with NATAN International Humanitarian Aid, which is based out of Israel, to provide aid and training at locations to supply drinking water to those living in the hardest-hit areas.

Operation Blessing will conduct tests to analyze the public water quality to identify when public water service is successfully restored then share those results with those responsible for the public drinking water supply.

To learn more or to donate, click here.