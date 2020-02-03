ODU suspends all university-sponsored travel to China amid coronavirus concerns

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, a staff member moves bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center in Wuhan, China, where some people infected with a new virus are being treated. The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. Others named SARS and MERS have killed hundreds in separate outbreaks. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has suspended all university-sponsored travel to China due to concerns over the coronavirus, which is now considered a global health emergency.

ODU said it will not approve or reimburse students, staff or faculty for any university-sponsored travel to China “until further notice,” two ODU officials wrote in an email to the campus community Monday afternoon.

The travel suspension aims to “safeguard the health and well-being of our community.”

The travel suspension also includes travel arranged through the ODU Research Foundation.

“As coronavirus spreads beyond China, these measures not only heed the China Travel Advisory issued by U.S. State Department but also protect the university community,” the email reads.

