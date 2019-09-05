This time it’s Boris Johnson’s younger brother to jump ship

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  112
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Cape Henry Collegiate School Centura College Chesapeake Campus Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Public Schools Chowan University Christ the King School Chrysler Museum of Art City of Hampton College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools First Landing State Park Fortis College-Norfolk Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Langley Federal Credit Union Lawrence Academy London Bridge Trading Company Mathews County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Newport News Circuit Court Newport News JDR Court Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons READY Academy Christian School Roanoke-Chowan Community College Rollingwood Academy Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Southampton Academy St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Public Schools The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women TowneBank U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Young Musicians of Virginia

This time it’s Boris Johnson’s younger brother to jump ship

World
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Conservative Party lawmaker Jo Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London. Jo Johnson has announced he is quitting as an education minister and will step down from Parliament, saying he is “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.” (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bad week got even worse Thursday when younger brother Jo walked away from his government post over their differing stances on Brexit.

It was clearly a difficult decision for Jo Johnson, who had returned to government as an education minister when his big brother replaced Theresa May as prime minister in July. Jo Johnson had quit May’s government last year and argued that Britain should have another vote over its decision to leave the European Union.

His pro-European credentials stood at odds with those of his brother’s, who became prime minister on a pledge to leave the EU by the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline come what may.

Jo Johnson — who, like his brother, has prominent blond hair — also said he will step down from Parliament rather than compete at the next election.

He said he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest” and came to the conclusion that it was time for someone else to fill his shoes in Parliament and in the government.

The illustrious Johnson family is deeply divided over the wisdom of leaving the EU. Boris Johnson played a key cheerleading role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, helping convince a slight majority of the country to vote in favor of splitting. He is now quite willing to accept a “no-deal” Brexit, a position Jo Johnson rejects.

Sister Rachel Johnson, a journalist and TV personality, is in favor of keeping Britain within the EU — she tweets that the family doesn’t bring Brexit up at dinner to avoid ganging up on the prime minister.

Their 79-year-old father Stanley Johnson, an author and former Conservative member of the European Parliament, has switched sides and now backs leaving the EU, although he seems to focus more on environmental issues and wildlife protection.

Brother Leo Johnson tends to steer clear of politics but he has been known to retweet postings from people who favor remaining in the EU.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10