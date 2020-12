McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- During the past 14 months, immigration lawyer Charlene D'Cruz, has filed thousands of asylum claims for migrant refugees who desperately want to live in the United States.

Most of her clients live in Matamoros, Mexico, in a refugee tent encampment on the muddy banks of the Rio Grande. They are just across the shores of Brownsville, Texas, but far removed by the water's swift currents that keep them south of the border.