VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime volunteer with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), based in Virginia Beach, has been taken captive by Russian soldiers.

The woman, Valentina, has only been identified by her first name for safety concerns. A spokesperson said she was taken captive on Thursday by Russian soldiers near Orlovskoe, near Mariupol in Ukraine.

Eyewitnesses reported that Russian soldiers threw a bag over her head as they kidnapped her.

Valentina is a longtime volunteer with Orphan’s Promise, a humanitarian outreach of CBN. She was in Ukraine helping with the distribution of food to people who are hiding in bomb shelters.

As part of the Orphan’s Promise Children of War Project, Valentina has worked to evacuate “women, children, as well as sick and elderly from hot spots.”

It is not known where she was taken to, according to CBN’s Terry Meeuwsen, who founded Orphan’s Promise. She is asking that the public pray for Valentina’s safe release.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.