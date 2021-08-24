Local fundraiser will help the orphaned children of Haiti

A girl waits with other earthquake victims for the start of a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – More than a week after a powerful earthquake devastated some communities in Haiti, people here in Hampton Roads are rallying to help. That help will be needed now that we’re learning thousands were killed and injured with many children left with nowhere to go.

The eyewitness video coming out of Haiti after last week’s earthquake is horrifying.

In the Town of Jeremie, people searched for loved ones after a church partially collapsed. Another scene showed people racing the clock and risking their lives as they dug through debris of a collapsed home, finally reaching at least two children.

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed deaths, and thousands more injured. Countless children have lost their parents, and their homes.

On the other side of the country, about an 8-hour ride to the Town of Hinche, north of Port Au Prince, is the Maison Fortune Orphanage. It’s director, Jean Louis Lafort, says there are about 160 children there now, but he and his staff are preparing to receive more from Jeremie.

“Children who have lost their parents, who are now homeless. They will need someone to care for them, to give them a home to stay and give them an education,” said Lafort.

Lafort says some Maison Fortune children and staff have family members in the area hit hard by the earthquake.

“Some of them will be going with us Saturday to the south to visit with the family and to see whether they were victims, or if they have lost their homes and that’s when they will know because they have not been able to communicate with their family members.”

Maison Fortune Orphanage draws a lot of support from its foundation in Virginia.

Here’s a great opportunity to support the orphaned children of Haiti. The Maison Fortune Foundation’s major fundraiser is coming up next month. It’s the