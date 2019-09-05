HK leader says bill withdrawal own decision, not Beijing’s

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  275
Closings
1st Advantage FCU Accomack County General District Court Accomack County Government Offices Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School All About Children Learning Center Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Avis Budget Group BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bethel Child Development Center Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus Bullfrogs and Butterflies C&F Enterprises, Inc Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Camp Peary Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc Canon Virginia, Inc. Cape Henry Collegiate School Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc. Catholic High School Cavalier Auto Group Center for Child & Family Services Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Christ the King School Christopher Academy Christopher Newport University Chrysler Museum of Art College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial National Historical Park Colonial Williamsburg Court Street Academy Covenant Christian School Creative World School River Walk Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Damco Distribution Services, Inc Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Edenton Dialysis DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Deep Creek Country Day School Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Economic Improvement Council, Inc ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Ferguson Corporate Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum Fortis College-Norfolk Franklin City Combined Courts Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester Circuit Court Gloucester County JDR District Court Gloucester County Public Schools Gloucester General District Court Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greensville County Public Schools Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Growing Station Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Circuit Court Hampton General District Court Hampton JRD Court Hampton Public Schools Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hampton Roads Academy Hampton Roads Community Action Program Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRPDC/HRTPO ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Innovative Therapy & Wellness Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc. Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Kids Come First, Inc. Lawrence Academy Liebherr Lil Folks Learning Center Linx Industries London Bridge Trading Company Lynnhaven Mall MacArthur Center Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County JDR District Court Mathews County Public Schools Middlesex County JDR District Court Middlesex County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Navy Exchange Service Command New Horizons Regional Education Centers New Kent County Circuit Court New Kent County General District Court New Kent County JDR Court Newport News Circuit Court Newport News General District Court Newport News JDR Court Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek NEX Norfolk Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk Federal Building Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk Seminary and College Norfolk State University Northampton County Circuit Court Northampton County General District Court (VA) Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Northern Star Credit Union Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Opportunity Inc. of Hampton Roads Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Pasquotank County Offices Patient Advocate Foundation Paul D. Camp Community College Pembroke Mall Peninsula Fine Arts Center Perquimans County Public Schools Perry Auto Group Plan Bee Academy Playtime Learning Center Poquoson City Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Probation and Parole Portsmouth Public Schools Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Primrose School of Virginia Beach South Regent University Resurrection Lutheran School Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke-Chowan Community College Rollingwood Academy S & K Sales Co. Saint Leo University-Newport News Saint Patrick Catholic School Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smithfield Foods - North Southampton Academy Southampton County Circuit Court Southampton County Offices Southampton County Public Schools Southeastern Public Service Authority Southeastern Virginia Health System St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Stratford University, Virginia Beach Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Government Offices Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Sussex I & II Prisons Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Tecnico Corporation The Goddard School - Yorktown The Group For Women The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia TowneBank Transitions Family Violence Services Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk VA Institute of Marine Sciences Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office Virginia Beach Courts Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach General District Court Virginia Beach Public Schools Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Living Museum Virginia Wesleyan University Walsingham Academy Schools Ware Academy Warwick River Christian School Western Tidewater Community Services Board Western Tidewater Free Clinic William and Mary WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County General District Court York County Government Offices York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia

HK leader says bill withdrawal own decision, not Beijing’s

World
Posted: / Updated:

Riot police aim at protesters outside Mong Kok police station during a mod protests in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced the government will formally withdraw an extradition bill that has sparked months of demonstrations in the city, bowing to one of the protesters’ demands. The bill would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials. It sparked massive protests that have become increasingly violent and caused the airport to shut down earlier this month. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Thursday that the decision to withdraw an extradition bill that sparked months of demonstrations in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory was her government’s own initiative to break the impasse, and not Beijing’s directive.

Lam told a news conference that China’s central government “understands, respects and supports” her government in the entire process.

Withdrawal of the bill meets one of protesters’ five key demands, but activists have vowed not to yield until the government fulfills all of them. Those also include an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality during the protests, the unconditional release of those detained, not labelling the protests as riots, and direct elections of the city’s leader.

The massive but peaceful demonstrations began in June against the legislation, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial, but clashes with police have become increasingly violent as the demands evolved into a wider call for democracy.

Demonstrators threw gasoline bombs at officers last weekend protests and police retaliated with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and batons. Nearly 1,200 people have been detained so far.

Lam reiterated that the government cannot accede to the protesters’ other demands. She said the police watchdog agency will be impartial and best suited to investigate alleged police misconduct, and that releasing detainees without charges would be “unacceptable.”

She denied making a U-turn on the bill, noting that she suspended the bill in mid-June, days after the protests began, and in July declared the bill effectively dead.

“It is not exactly correct to describe this as a change of mind,” she said when asked why it took her so long to kill the bill. “As far as the substance is concerned, there is simply no plan to take forward the bill.”

She said the bill will be formally withdrawn without any need for debate and voting in the legislative council, which resumes its meeting next month and is packed with pro-Beijing lawmakers.

“The decision is one of Hong Kong’s…government,” she said. “Throughout the whole process, the central people’s government took the position that they understood why we have to do it. They respect my view, and they support me all the way.”

Lam voiced hope that the bill’s withdrawal and other measures to address society discontent will provide an “important basis” to open dialogue to seek a way out of the impasse.

Lam, who was elected as the city’s chief executive by a pro-Beijing committee of Hong Kong elites, has come under withering criticism for pushing the extradition bill. Many in Hong Kong saw the bill as a glaring example of the city’s eroding autonomy since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

The bill’s withdrawal, widely seen as a bid to halt the unrest that could embarrass China during its National Day celebrations on Oct. 1, has been slammed as “too little, too late” by both government supporters and demonstrators.

Dozens of demonstrators took to the streets in some areas overnight shouting “five key demands, not one less.” Local media reported that protesters built barriers near a police station at Mong Kok and pointed laser beams at police but fled after riot police confronted them.

Students also reportedly staged protests outside some schools Thursday, forming human chains across streets to show their support for those detained by the government.

More protests are planned for the weekend, including another one at the airport. The airport has been the site of several protests, causing flight disruptions and cancelations, as protesters seek to drum up international support.

The mostly young protesters say a degree of violence is necessary to get the government’s attention after peaceful rallies were futile. Chinese officials have warned that Beijing will “not sit idly by” if the situation worsens.

The European Union said it hopes the decision to withdraw the extradition bill will help end the violence.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini’s office said in a statement that Lam’s action “opens up space to work towards a peaceful and enduring solution to the unrest in Hong Kong.”

It said “respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, and the independence of the judiciary, remain essential for the development of Hong Kong, and should be upheld in line with the Basic Law and China’s international commitments.”

The statement said the EU plans to closely monitor “the impact on EU citizens and on EU economic interests in Hong Kong.”

The prolonged protests, which sparked fears of a military intervention by China, have hurt businesses in Hong Kong and led to a plunge in tourism.

The Hong Kong government sought to assuage international jitters, vowing to “achieve a peaceful, rational and reasonable resolution” to the crisis in a full-page advertisement Thursday in the Australian Financial Review.

It said it is committed to the “one country, two systems” policy to ensure Hong Kong remains free and open. It called the unrest part of a “complex social, economic and political jigsaw puzzle.”

“It is a puzzle that we will solve on our own. And it may take time,” the advertisement said. “We will no doubt bounce back. We always do.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories