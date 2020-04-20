Israeli coalition deal keeps maverick Netanyahu in power

A woman wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country’s coronavirus outbreak, take part in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 19, 2020. More than 2,000 people took to the streets on Sunday, demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to form an “emergency” government with his chief rival and accusing him of using the coronavirus crisis to escape prosecution on corruption charges. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival on Monday signed an agreement to form an “emergency” government, their parties announced in a joint statement.

The deal between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Blue and White ends months of political paralysis and averts what would have been a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

After March 2 elections ended in a stalemate, the two leaders agreed late last month to try to form an “emergency” unity Cabinet to cope with the burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Ending weeks of negotiations, the sides announced a deal on Monday. Had they failed, the country likely would have been forced into another election.

Terms of the agreement weren’t immediately announced. But Israeli media said it called for a three-year period — with Netanyahu serving as prime minister for the first half and Gantz taking the job for the second half.