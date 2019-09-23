Hundreds mourn ‘dead’ glacier at funeral in Switzerland

(CNN) — Hundreds of people held a funeral for a glacier in eastern Switzerland Sunday.

A Swiss glacier expert said pizol glacier shrank by up to 90% since 2006, and what’s left is the size of less than four football fields.

The specialist said scientifically, there’s not enough left to call it a glacier.

The organizer of the funeral march says about 250 people hiked up the remains of the glacier, where a local priest gave a speech commemorating the retreating ice.

The organizer says the Swiss Association for Climate Protection has 120,000 signatures for a popular initiative demanding Switzerland reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

That’s more than the 100,000 signatures needed to launch the initiative.

