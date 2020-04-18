VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 continues to change the lives of people everyday.
Filipino music icon Gary Valenciano is working to spread hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He decided to hold a two day online concert, and in the process he hopes to raise money for Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines as well as other organizations.
The live stream idea came about as a way to support front line healthcare workers, first responders and families affected by COVID-19. Valenciano has been a volunteer with Operation Blessing for more than 25 years.
Operation Blessing provides humanitarian aid to communities around the world including right here in Virginia beach.
“Gary V: HOPEFUL,” will stream live online this Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19 at 8:30 a.m. on:
To learn more about Operation Blessing: https://www.ob.org/
Latest Posts
- Filipino singer holds virtual concert to spread hope during COVID-19 pandemic
- Watch Live: Thunderbirds salute essential workers with Colorado flyover
- Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
- Virginia juvenile detention center becomes new coronavirus hotspot with 25 kids testing positive
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 18-19