Egypt opens two of its earliest pyramids to visitors

GIZA, Egypt (NBC) — Egypt has opened two of its earliest pyramids, located about 25 miles south of the capital Cairo, to visitors for the first time since 1965.

The Dahshur Necropolis area is home to what is considered to be some of the earliest pyramids, including the bent pyramid and the red pyramid.

The bent pyramid is considered a transition phase in pyramid construction, that comes between step pyramids and complete pyramids.

Egyptian archaeologists had also uncovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, some of them with mummies.

They also found wooden funerary masks along with instruments used in cutting stones, dating to the late period (664-332 B.C.).

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism.