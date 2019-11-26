Denmark withdraws passports from 2 foreign fighters

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government has withdrawn the Danish passports of two men who joined the Islamic State group — the first such cases since a new law was passed last month.

Denmark’s immigration minister, Mattias Tesfaye, said Tuesday his ministry is looking into a total of four cases “where two have had their citizenship withdrawn.”

The lawyer for one of the men — a 25-year-old man with dual Turkish citizenship who is wanted by Denmark — said she learned about the decision Monday and informed her client, whose location is not known.

Mette Grith Stage told Danish media she would bring the ruling before Danish courts. The man reportedly joined the group in September 2013. He cannot be identified due to a court order.

No information was given about the second man.

On Oct. 24, Danish lawmakers voted in favor of a law allowing the withdrawal of Danish citizenship from foreign fighters with dual citizenship without courts being asked.