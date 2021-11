SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KTVI) – Have you ever wanted to take home some of the advertisements you see in stores, or wondered where they came from? Kyle Scheele did, and his investigation into the topic resulted in an unexpected outcome.

Scheele, a motivational speaker, author and content creator, explained on TikTok that he recently walked into a convenience store and asked if he could take home a cardboard cutout of rapper Post Malone, but the clerk said he wasn't sure. The cutouts are brought in by different vendors, the clerk said, and the employees don't really deal with them.