Camp Lejeune Marines assisting in evacuation of people from Afghanistan

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (WNCT) — Marines from Camp Lejeune are among the members of the military assisting in the evacuation of American citizens and others from Taliban control.

On its Facebook page Wednesday, the U.S. Marine Corps said members of Camp Lejeune’s 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit were helping escort individuals to the Hamid Karzai International Airport. From there, they are boarding planes, flying out of the country and heading to different destinations.

The Pentagon says its goal is to get up to 9,000 people on flights and out of Afghanistan each day. It expects to have 4,000 troops at the airport by the end of the day to ensure the safe exit and relocation of refugees.

“Right now, we’re looking at one aircraft per hour in and out,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor said in a Tuesday press conference.

At least 5,000 troops from Fort Bragg are on standby in the Middle East for assistance in Afghanistan.