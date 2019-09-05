Brexit views split in Boris Johnson’s constituency

Skip to content
of
/
322
Closings
Southeastern Public Service Authority
253
of
/
322
Closings
Southeastern Virginia Health System
254
of
/
322
Closings
St. Brides Correctional Center
255
of
/
322
Closings
St. Gregory the Great School
256
of
/
322
Closings
St. Matthew's School
257
of
/
322
Closings
St. Pius X
258
of
/
322
Closings
Star of the Sea Catholic School
259
of
/
322
Closings
Stonebridge School
260
of
/
322
Closings
Stratford University, Virginia Beach
261
of
/
322
Closings
Strelitz International Academy
262
of
/
322
Closings
Suffolk Christian Academy
263
of
/
322
Closings
Suffolk Circuit Court
264
of
/
322
Closings
Suffolk City Offices
265
of
/
322
Closings
Suffolk General District Court
266
of
/
322
Closings
Suffolk JDR Court
267
of
/
322
Closings
Suffolk Public Schools
268
of
/
322
Closings
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority
269
of
/
322
Closings
Summit Christian Academy
270
of
/
322
Closings
Surry County Government Offices
271
of
/
322
Closings
Surry County Public Schools
272
of
/
322
Closings
Sussex County Public Schools
273
of
/
322
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
274
of
/
322
Closings
Sweethaven Christian Academy
275
of
/
322
Closings
Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool
276
of
/
322
Closings
Tecnico Corporation
277
of
/
322
Closings
The Goddard School - Yorktown
278
of
/
322
Closings
The Group For Women
279
of
/
322
Closings
The Mariners' Museum
280
of
/
322
Closings
The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command
281
of
/
322
Closings
The Williams School
282
of
/
322
Closings
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
283
of
/
322
Closings
Tidewater Community College
284
of
/
322
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
285
of
/
322
Closings
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
286
of
/
322
Closings
TowneBank
287
of
/
322
Closings
Transitions Family Violence Services
288
of
/
322
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
289
of
/
322
Closings
U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center
290
of
/
322
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
291
of
/
322
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
292
of
/
322
Closings
Urology of Virginia
293
of
/
322
Closings
VA Institute of Marine Sciences
294
of
/
322
Closings
VAB Management Group
295
of
/
322
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
296
of
/
322
Closings
Victory Christian School
297
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Beach Beauty & Barber Academy
298
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office
299
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Beach Courts
300
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
301
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Beach General District Court
302
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
303
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
304
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Living Museum
305
of
/
322
Closings
Virginia Wesleyan University
306
of
/
322
Closings
Walsingham Academy Schools
307
of
/
322
Closings
Ware Academy
308
of
/
322
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
309
of
/
322
Closings
Wave Childrens Learning Center
310
of
/
322
Closings
Western Tidewater Community Services Board
311
of
/
322
Closings
Western Tidewater Free Clinic
312
of
/
322
Closings
William and Mary
313
of
/
322
Closings
WMBG-JCC Court System
314
of
/
322
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
315
of
/
322
Closings
WomanCare Centers, PLC
316
of
/
322
Closings
York County General District Court
317
of
/
322
Closings
York County Government Offices
318
of
/
322
Closings
York County Public Schools
319
of
/
322
Closings
York County-Poquoson Circuit Court
320
of
/
322
Closings
York-Poquoson JDR District Court
321
of
/
322
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
322
of
/
322