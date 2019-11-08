Bosnia summons French ambassador over Macron remarks

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s government has summoned France’s ambassador to explain remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron that the Balkan country was a “ticking time-bomb” due to a “problem of returning jihadists.”

The chairman of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, Zeljko Komsic, also invited Macron to visit Bosnia and “personally assess the situation” including measures in place regarding returning jihadists, his office said.

A statement from Komsic’ office Friday also said he gave ambassador Guillaume Rousson information on Bosnian nationals who travelled to Syria or Iraq to fight with Islamic jihadists, and on the prosecution and jailing of those who returned home.

“Bosnia-Herzegovina is aware of the dangers of global terrorism and fully committed to the fight against it,” the statement said.

Macron’s comments in an interview published Thursday provoked outrage in Bosnia.