Attorney says influx of migrant children will ‘bottleneck’ US court system

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A Texas-based attorney says the influx of migrants is putting a strain on court systems along the border region, affecting court access for not only them but all citizens.

“Neither Texas citizens nor immigrants can get an expeditious resolution to legal matters in the family courts, or the county, district and state courts, either,” Justin Sisemore told Border Report, adding that the current migration is also impacting state budgets.

Sisemore contends that the average U.S. citizens doesn’t understand the financial and logistical burden that the situation is placing on border states and the country.

Justin Sisemore is a family law attorney based in Texas. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“These children need legal representation, food, education and a safe place to live, which means the state is burdened with considerable expenses for ad litem attorneys, caseworkers, CPS staff, living expenses, housing and more,” Sisemore said.

Sisemore said he would like to see decision-makers in the U.S. have better dialogue with countries where the immigrants are coming from.

“When you have an influx like this, it’s never perfect, it’s no one’s fault, it’s a lot of speed and momentum happening in a small space, and it creates a bottleneck,” he said.

According to Reuters, more people tried to cross the border in March than at any time in the past 20 years, including almost 19,000 children traveling alone.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.