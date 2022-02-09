Arrests made in murder of Tijuana journalist

A person holds a candle and a photo of Lourdes Maldonado López at a vigil protesting the slayings of Maldonado and another journalist, Margarito Martinez Esquivel, outside the federal prosecutors building in Tijuana on Jan. 25.(Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The State Attorney General for the state of Baja California, Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez, says the murder of Lourdes Maldonado was not the result of her journalistic enterprise.

He also stated a clear motive for her killing has not been established.

Maldonado was murdered on Jan. 23.

Carpio Sánchez made the announcement as he released information about the arrest of three men in the case.

They were reportedly arrested after evidence was gathered, in particular, surveillance video taken by neighbors that showed a taxi was used as the getaway car by the murder suspects.

The trio is accused of sitting in the cab for three hours waiting for Maldonado to get home.

As she parked her vehicle, one of the suspects reportedly walked up to her car shooting her once in the face with a .45 caliber handgun.

As is customary, only the first names of suspects were made public: Kevin “N,” Erick “N” and Guillermo “N.”

They range in age from 18 to 32 years of age.

One has a criminal record, while the other two have been subjects of investigations but have never faced charges according to Carpio Sánchez.

All three suspects are expected to be formally charged with Maldonado’s murder by late Wednesday.