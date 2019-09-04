6 Kosovars jailed for planning attacks at home and abroad

Live Now
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Pristina court says it has convicted six Kosovars for preparing terrorist attacks in Kosovo and elsewhere, handing down sentences ranging from one to ten years.

The Pristina court said Wednesday the five men and one woman, whose names weren’t released, were all arrested last June.

It did not say whether they acted individually or together, nor mention their possible motive, and a court spokesman did not return calls.

It said they targeted primarily ethnic Serbian areas, including planned attacks on discos in Gracanica and against Orthodox churches in northern Mitrovica.

The court said they also planned attacks on the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo and also in France and Belgium.

It gave no further details.

The verdict can be appealed.

